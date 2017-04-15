8 coaches of Rajya Rani Express derail, at least 2 injured

New Delhi: Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today leaving at least two passengers injured, railway officials said.

The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma

said. He said while two passengers have been injured there was no casualty in the accident.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an enquiry to ascertain causes behind the accident. "Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations(sic)," he wrote on tweeter. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. A

medical team has also reached, Sharma said. Earlier, police officials in Rampur had said 15 passengers were injured and rushed to hospital.