Eight people, including six children, were injured on Tuesday as a kindergarten shuttle bus rammed onto a sidewalk in Japan, police said.

The incident took place around 8 a.m., in the city of Yao, Osaka prefecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured also included a nursery teacher, as well as the driver of the bus.

They all sustained minor injuries, the police added.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.