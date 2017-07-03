8 killed in Indonesia chopper crash

An Indonesian member of a search and rescue team holds parts of the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Temanggung. Pic/AFP

Rescuers have removed eight bodies from the scene of a helicopter crash in western Indonesia, a spokesman of the national search and rescue office said on Monday. The national search and rescue office operated chopper hit a hill in Temanggung district of Central Java on Sunday.

It was flying near the Dieng volcano to evacuate victims of a steam eruption when around 4 p.m. it crashed, spokesman Marsudi said. The eight persons on board included four crews and four rescuers, the spokesman added.

"All the eight bodies have been recovered and sent to Gotot Subroto Navy hospital," he told Xinhua by phone. The National Transport Safety Commission would investigate the incident, Marsudi said.