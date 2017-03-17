8 killed in Pakistan assault

Islamabad: Two police personnal and six suspected militants from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were killed after an assault on a checkpost in Khyber Agency on Friday.
Pakistani troops "effectively responded", resulting in the death of the militants, Dawn news quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.
Earlier this month, five Pakistan Army personnel were killed also in a cross-border "terrorist attack" on three border posts along the Afghanistan border area.
