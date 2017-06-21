8-year-old falls in rain-filled pit in New Delhi, dies

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy has died after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in a park in New Delhi, the city police said on Wednesday.
The boy was identified as Khalid from Mangolpuri area, the police said.
The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, while Khalid was playing in a park in Avantika area of Rohini. He fell into a rainwater-filled pit in the park, the police added.
After almost half an hour, a passer-by saw the child's body in the pit and informed the police.
The police have sent the body for autopsy and a case of negligence has been registered.
