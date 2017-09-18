8-yr-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs near Mumbai



Representational Image

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Bhiwandi on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon after the boy fell on one of the dogs.

As per a report by The Times of India, the child’s body bore 15 bite marks when inspected. The child was identified as Dhiraj Yadav and the mishap occurred when the boy and his friend Salman Ansari (8) were walking along an elevated pipeline that passes over a dump yard in an isolated area near Phenegav area at 1:30pm. Dhiraj slipped from the pipeline and fell where the dogs were scavenging, accidentally falling on one of them.

Also read: Shirdi: 25 injured after stray dog bites them

The dog started yelping and the other dogs started attacking the little boy. Before Dheeraj could get on his feet, one of the dogs grabbed him by the neck and his friend ran away. On hearing the commotion, the local resident, Sabhajit Bind, shooed away the dogs and called for help. He also alerted the police.

A sub-inspector attached with the Bhiwandi city police station, with the help of locals rushed the boy to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Bhiwandi. The boy was then moved to Thane Civil Hospital as the boy was critical. The Civil hospital declared him ‘Brought Dead’.

In a statement, Dr Jayshree Dongre, from the hospital at Bhiwandi said, "A part of the child's abdomen and leg had been ripped off leading to blood loss and ultimately causing death."

The child was in class II and the son of a labourer.

You may also like to see: In pictures: 11 most dangerous Indian serial killers