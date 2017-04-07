80% of the time, BMC takes no action against illegal tree trimming



Did the BMC turn over a new leaf by acting against a Juhu society recently?

BMC officials might feel like patting themselves on the back for filing an FIR against a Juhu housing society for illegally trimming trees, but they might want to hold off on the self-congratulating. Data obtained from a Right to Information (RTI) query shows that the civic body has failed to take action in more than 80% cases where trees were illegally trimmed or chopped.

Dismal numbers

The RTI application was fired by green activist Kevin Coutinho in September last year, to find out how many complaints were received about illegal tree trimming from 2014 to 2016 and what action was taken by BMC.

According to the response from the Corporation, a total 486 complaints were received by the Garden department for illegal trimming and chopping. However, tree officers took action in just a fraction of the cases – filing non-cognisable complaints in 56 instances and 24 FIRs. This information is sourced from eight administrative wards out of the city's 24 wards in total.

Coutinho said, "Although tree officers are supposed to protect trees, they drag their feet on the complaints. I have sought information from all 24 wards, but only eight have provided the details. Other wards refuse to give any details."

Kevin, a resident of IC Colony in Borivli (west), had filed a complaint against the illegal trimming of trees in his society last year. After his complaint, society members were booked under the tree protection law, and the matter is being pending before the Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Kevin filed another RTI on February 13, to get details of officers who failed to take action on complaints. Under Sections 8 and 21 of the Maharashtra (Urban areas) Tree Protection and Prevention Act, 1975, if a person found cutting trees without permission from the civic body, they face a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 and imprisonment from a week up to a year.

"Tree officers should stop revealing the name of complainants. Why can't they simply check their records and see if permission was granted for the trees to be cut?"

Another green activist, Zoru Bhathena, recently filed a complaint in the tree department of H-east ward (Santacruz), against a road contractor who was hacking a tree along the Khar subway road. Bhathena slammed the BMC for not taking prompt action against offenders. "Nobody is bother about trees and this is a rampant issue all over the city. We have to keep fighting, only then will they act."

Officialspeak

JV Pardesi, superintendent of gardens department, said, "The delay in action against offenders is because of police procedure. After an FIR is lodged, the police do their own investigation, which takes time."