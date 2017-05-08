82 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram in swap deal



At a military base in Borno State, some of the 82 rescued Chibok girls head towards a Nigerian Army helicopter. Pic/AFP

A group of girls released by Boko Haram jihadists after kidnapping them in 2014 in the north Nigerian town of Chibok arrived on Sunday in the capital Abuja. The girls arrived at Abuja airport and were driven away in a military convoy.

Nigeria said on Saturday it had secured the release of 82 girls in exchange for Boko Haram prisoners. Around 270 girls were kidnapped in April 2014 by the Islamist militant group, which has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than two million during a seven-year insurgency, aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate in northeastern Nigeria.

The presidency announced late yesterday that months of talks with the jihadists had “yielded results” some six months after 21 of their classmates were freed with the help of international mediators.