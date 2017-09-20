9,700 Mumbai University students still await results



While Mumbai University has managed to declare the results of all 477 examinations it held in the previous semester, for 9,700 students, the wait continues further as their results remain reserved with the varsity for varied reasons.

MU has assured it would declare these results as soon as possible.

MU PRO and deputy registrar Leeladhar Bansod, said, "MU has declared results of all 477 examinations. All those whose results are kept reserved need not panic, as they will soon be declared. These results include those with absent marks, zero marks or non-traceable answer sheets."

After an assessment process that lasted for more than five months, MU announced on late Tuesday evening that all the results have been declared.

The delay in results has been a tumultuous time for MU this year. Not only have professors and students heavily criticised the varsity, its controversial Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh and the on-screen marking system that he brought in, but the delay even prompted the Governor to step in and give several deadlines, that weren't met. Deshmukh was later made to on leave.

MU also had to rope in four other universities for assessment and invite help from professionals such as lawyers and chartered accountants to check papers due to shortage of teachers for these faculties.

There were also several petitions in the Bombay High Court against the delay.

477

Number of exams held by Mumbai University

