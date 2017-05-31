9 BSF personnel injured during firing practice



The injured BSF jawans being treated at a hospital. Pic/PTI

Nine personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) were injured yesterday during mortar firing practice near this town in Rajasthan along the Indo-Pak border.

The incident took place at about 8:30 am when a 51 mm mortar fell short of its target at the forces' firing range in Kishangarh.

While six personnel suffered injuries due to the blast of the ammunition, three others have minor injuries. All of them are stable now, a senior BSF officer said.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident, they said.

The troops were participating in a firing exercise.

Officials said all the injured personnel were air lifted to a hospital in Jodhpur.

This is the second such incident here this year after four personnel were injured in similar circumstances in March.

Few days after this, six men of the paramilitary were injured in similar circumstances during mortar firing exercise at its centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.