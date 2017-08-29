9 coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derail near Asangaon, passengers safe

Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Asangaon. Pics/midday reader
Adding to the list of train derailments in the recent past, nine coaches and the engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near Asangaon in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The derailment occurred between Asangaon and Vasind near Mumbai this morning due to a landslide.
As per preliminary information, more than 20 passengers have been injured in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 a.m., around 40 kms north on the outskirts of Mumbai.
A rescue team has already rushed from Kalyan. N case of casualties or major injuries were recorded so far.
As a result of the derailment, the suburban local train services of the Central Railway in Mumbai and Thane were affected hitting morning peak hours and commuter traffic.
HELPLINE NUMBERS:
CSMT: 22694040
Thane: 25334840
Kalyan: 2311499
Dadar: 24114836
Nagpur: 2564342
On August 25, a local train running on Mumbai's Harbour line derailed, while it was returning to the Mahim platform.
