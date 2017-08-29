9 coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derail near Asangaon, passengers safe



Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Asangaon. Pics/midday reader

Adding to the list of train derailments in the recent past, nine coaches and the engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near Asangaon in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The derailment occurred between Asangaon and Vasind near Mumbai this morning due to a landslide.

As per preliminary information, more than 20 passengers have been injured in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 a.m., around 40 kms north on the outskirts of Mumbai.

A rescue team has already rushed from Kalyan. N case of casualties or major injuries were recorded so far.

As a result of the derailment, the suburban local train services of the Central Railway in Mumbai and Thane were affected hitting morning peak hours and commuter traffic.





HELPLINE NUMBERS:

CSMT: 22694040

Thane: 25334840

Kalyan: 2311499

Dadar: 24114836

Nagpur: 2564342

On August 25, a local train running on Mumbai's Harbour line derailed, while it was returning to the Mahim platform.

