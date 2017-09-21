9-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Panipat School; parents protest



Representational picture



Hundreds of parents on Thursday protested at a leading private school in Haryana's Panipat city after a nine-year-old girl student was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified man inside the school's toilet.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in the women police station following a complaint filed by the father of the victim, who is a student of Class 4 in the Millennium School in Panipat city, about 90 km from New Delhi.

The alleged sexual assault took place on Wednesday, said the women police station's SHO Kavita.

The matter came to light when the girl student was found weeping in the school by teachers. Her parents were called after the child insisted. The victim told about her ordeal to her parents at home after which a complaint was filed.

CCTV footage of the school was being scrutinized and teaching and non-teaching staff was being questioned, police said.

Protesting parents alleged that the school authorities and district Education Department officials had failed to take action even after the brutal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman in the Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8.