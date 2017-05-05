95-year old Prince Philip to retire from his royal duties in September

The 95-yr-old Prince Philip will retire from his royal duties in September



Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Chapel Royal in London, for an Order of Merit service on Thursday. Pic/AFP

The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and cricket-loving husband of Britain’s reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, will step down from carrying out royal engagements from September, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

"In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen," it said, ending frenzied speculation in the media after the Queen had called an emergency meeting of all of her staff at the palace yesterday.

The palace said that the royal, who turns 96 in June, will continue to attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, with the monarch and individually.

But he will not be accepting any new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may "choose to attend" certain public events from time to time.

The prince was last seen in good spirits as he unveiled a new stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground yesterday. "You’re about to see the world’s most experienced plaque-unveiler," he said at the event.