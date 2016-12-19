96 businessmen detained for gambling, Rs 16.93 lakh cash seized

The Pune rural police raided a Khandala resort and detained 96 businessmen for gambling, seizing Rs 16.93 lakh and gambling material worth Rs 3,200.

Acting on a tip-off received by SP Jay Jadhav, the team conducted the raid around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The arrested traders hail from Mumbai, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Surat and Indore. Sub-inspector SB Hodges registered a complaint with Lonavala city police under sections of the Gambling Act and Mumbai Police Act.

Jadhav said, “I had received information around two months back. It was important to confirm it before we issued a search warrant and raided. Resort’s owner told us the organiser of the session had taken a section on rent for three days.”

Senior PI Ram Jadhav said, “They were let off after notices were issued to them.”