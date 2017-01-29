A lawyer wants 'LLB' dropped from Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' title. Here's why...



A still from Jolly LLB 2

The producers of the film Jolly LLB 2 have been issued notices by the Mumbai High Court asking them to reply to a petition which demands that the word LLB be dropped from the title. The court also said it would watch the two trailers released of the movie before the next hearing.

The petition was filed by lawyer Ajaykumar S Waghmare of Nanded in the Mumbai High Court's Aurangabad bench claiming that several scenes in the trailers showed advocates playing cards and dancing on the court premises, reflecting poorly on lawyers.

The petition also states that the scenes were a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of the Indian Legal Profession. The petitioner has urged the court to stop the trailers and asked the producers to tender an unconditional apology and the court to act against them for

contempt.

The petition states: "The trailers of the movie released on social media and television channels are nothing but an attempt to make the Indian Legal Profession and Judicial System a laughing stock." The petitioner has also claimed that the scenes in the movie are an attempt to malign the reputation of the judges.

Panditrao Anerao, who appeared for the petitioners, pointed this out to Justice V M Kanade and Justice Sangitarao Patil on Friday. Dhiraj Jethliya who appeared for Fox Star Studios, the producer of the film, told the court that some scenes had already been deleted from the movie. "The court has kept the matter for hearing on Monday and has asked the producers to come up with a reply on the issue," said Anerao.