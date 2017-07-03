A month on, Std IX kids of Maharashtra board still have no textbooks

Representational picture

It's been over a month since the new academic year began, but Std IX students of state board schools continue to struggle with finding textbooks prescribed in the syllabus.

The Maharashtra State Board’s revised syllabus for Std VII and IX was implemented from this academic year. Till until June, Std VII textbooks had not reached the market, causing panic among students and teachers alike. While Std VII textbooks finally arrived last week, Std IX textbooks are still awaited. For instance, the history textbook is yet to hit bookstores, while only fewer copies of other textbooks are available. In some cases, parents have taken photocopies of a few chapters, so that their child’s studies are not affected.

"How can authorities be so careless? The decision on the new syllabus was taken earlier," said Girish Sawant, parent of a Std IX student from St Francis School, Borivli.

Teachers are trying to circumvent the problem by alternating with the course work. "We are focusing on grammar lessons and other activities like essay and letter writing," said Uday Nare, language teacher at the Hansraj Morarji School.

When contacted, Sunil Magar, director of Balbharati Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbooks, said, "Most of the books have reached the market. The quantity might not be enough, which is why there is confusion."