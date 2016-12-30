A pig whisperer? This 3-year-old girl has ditched toys to talk to piglets

Three-year-old farm girl loves feeding animals, chatting with piglets and singing lullabies to them on her mother's farm so much that she has been nicknamed 'the pig whisperer'



Dolly Caton enjoys nothing better than bottle feeding piglets at the farm or nurturing the animals under her jumper. Pics /Georgie Mitchell via Facebook

At the age of three, while most babies play with dolls, a young farm girl, Dolly Caton, who lives with her mum in the Ribble Valley in Lancashire, UK, spends her time talking to animals.

Her mother, Georgie Mitchell (30), has nicknamed her “the pig whisperer” because of her love of animals and nature.

“I think her love of farming started in the womb,” Miss Mitchell told the Daily Mail.

At the farm, Dolly is seen rounding up the family’s flock of 70 sheep, helping her mother build or bottle-feeding piglets. “I call her the pig whisperer, she’s not frightened when the big pigs come up to her. She talks to the piglets and sings to them,” Georgie, a mum of two, said.

“The other day she sat with a piglet, singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ and warming it up under her jumper.” And, the pigs take to her like fish to the sea. Apart from sheep and pigs, Dolly even raises ducks. “She teaches them how to swim,” says her mum.

All the animals are bred for meat, which Georgie sells to local customers. “Both kids know the pigs go to the slaughter house but they aren’t sad because they know they have had a good life,” she says.



Dolly Caton with mum Georgie Mitchell