A tea-rrific wedding idea! Family serves only tea to guests

Greater Noida: Amid unprecedented cash crunch, a poor differently-abled family in Greater Nodia organised the marriage of their daughter by serving tea to the guests and offering only Rs 11 to the bridegroom as their blessings, setting examples for others.

Mahavir Singh and his wife Gyano, residents of Nattoki madiya village in Greater Noida, organised the simple wedding of their daughter Sanju here on Sunday night.

Mahavir and his wife, both of whom are differently-abled, were tense after the demonetisation move of the Centre government, as there was no cash for the wedding ceremony. But their prospective son-in-law Yogesh, resident of Safedapura in Aligarh and a driver by profession, relieved their tensions by expressing his willingness for a simple wedding ceremony attended only by a selected guests.

Only tea was served at the marriage function.

The bridegroom and bride exchanged garlands and got wedded. Bridegroom took just Rs 11 and took the bride with him.

However, some village youths had arranged DJ music on their own funding.