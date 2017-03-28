Aadhaar not mandatory for welfare schemes benefits: Supreme Court



The court said the government can seek these cards for non-benefit purposes like filing I-T returns etc.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that Aadhaar cards cannot be made mandatory by the government for extending benefits of social welfare schemes.

The apex court, however, said that the government cannot be barred from seeking these cards, which are issued by UIDAI, for "non-benefit" purposes like filing of I-T returns and opening of accounts.

"The answer is this that for giving benefits of welfare schemes, it (Aadhaar) cannot be pressed. They (government and its agencies) cannot be stopped from seeking aadhaar for non-benefit schemes like opening of bank accounts," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for one of the petitioners, alleged that the Central government is not following the various orders passed by the apex court that the usage of Aadhaar would be voluntary and not mandatory.