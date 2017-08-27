Aadhar card could help the police solve murder cases faster!

From cracking murder cases to reuniting families with missing persons, police see vast scope of UID in solving cases



As fingerprint is sought during Aadhaar enrolment, the same could be used to trace an unidentified corpse, say police

While the uncertainty around Aadhaar continues to prevail, thanks to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the right to privacy, the police claim that access to one's Aadhaar data could help them solve murder cases quickly.

"Once the deceased is identified, we can crack a murder faster, but without identification of a body, the case always remains a challenge," said Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Navi Mumbai.

According to Doshi, as fingerprint is sought during Aadhaar enrolment, the same could be used to trace an unidentified corpse, find out details about him/her and help put investigations on track.

Tracing lost identities

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on unknown bodies found in 2015, out of the 34,592 unidentified bodies recovered across India, the highest number, 6,185, were from Maharashtra alone.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, professor and head of the department, Nair Post-Mortem Centre, admitted that of the 1,000-odd autopsies the centre conducts annually, at least 150 bodies remain unidentified at the time of disposal. "If the police take fingerprints for identification purpose, it would ensure a dip in the number of cases of unknown bodies," he said.

Police Surgeon Dr SM Patil, who is in-charge of six post-mortem centres in the city, agreed. "It will be a real boon for the police and next of the kin of the deceased," he said.

Senior officials also said that Aadhaar could help unite missing persons, who are not able to share their details due to old age or ailment, with their families.

Not ruling out misuse

DCP Doshi, however, agreed that the probability of a police official misusing Aadhaar data could not be ruled out. He suggested that to avoid this, only a superior officer of the rank of Inspector General (IG) should send a covering letter to the UIDAI, seeking permission for the same. "Also, the fingerprints of the unknown deceased person should be taken in the presence of panchas and collected by the forensic surgeon, so that the scope of misuse is limited," he said.

Still a long shot

A senior official from Mantralaya, who did not wish to be named, said that while Aadhaar's scope in investigations is vast, at present, the Aadhaar Act doesn't permit anyone, including the police, to have access to the data bank, without the consent of the individual concerned. "UIDAI will need to clarify its stance on the issue."

M Sankaranarayanan, director of Directorate of Information Technology, Maharashtra, also said that the police are yet to rely on Aadhaar for investigation purpose. He, however, did not rule out the possibility of the same in the near future.

6,185

No. of unidentified bodies in Maharashtra in 2015