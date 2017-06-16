Aaditya Thackeray celebrates birthday with close friend Saiyami Kher



Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena cub Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 27 this week, celebrated his big day in the company of his family and friends, with a stream of visitors dropping in at the family residence Matoshree to wish him. One of them happened to be Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who debuted last year with the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra film Mirzya. Kher, who is the granddaughter of the legendary Usha Kiran, whose career in both Marathi and Hindi cinema spanned four decades, is a close family friend of the Shiv Sena youth leader. Their families go back a long time and across many generations.

View Photos: Birthday special: 12 Photos from Aaditya Thackeray's personal album



Saiyami Kher

No surprises then, that post the celebrations, the actress also weighed in with her support to her friend's campaign to save Aarey Colony from the collateral damage of development. "We have forwarded something we learnt in first standard," she tweeted in response to his call. "The importance of trees. Really, really hope Aarey is saved."