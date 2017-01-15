Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray's car collides with another car in Kalanagar





Aditya Thackeray



Head of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray's BMW collided with another car on Sunday in Kala Nagar Junction near Bandra, Mumbai.



A report stated that Aditya Thackeray was himself driving the car, when it was rammed away by a speeding vehicle. Following this, the driver of other car took responsibility for the accident. Onlookers said Aditya Thackeray was following the signal and it was sole fault of the driver of the other car. Officials of Kherwadi police station are investigating the incident. No injuries are reported.



Soon after the accident happened, Aditya Thackeray through a tweet thanked people for their concern and calls. He said that he met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction. He further added that everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. "Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe”, Aditya Thackeray tweeted.



Aditya Thackeray’s house 'Matoshree' is located only few metres away from Kala Nagar junction, where the incident took place.

Maharashtra:Head of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena,Aditya Thackeray's BMW collided with another car in Kala Nagar Junction area of Mumbai pic.twitter.com/o9FT81sdtC — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017