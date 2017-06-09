AAI records all-time high income of Rs 12,542 crore

Representational picture

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has recorded an all-time high income of R12,542 crore in financial year 2017, as compared to Rs 10,824 crore last year and an operational income of Rs 8,024 crore as against previous year’s Rs 6,876 crore. The AAI board approved the annual financial statement on June 6.



It also achieved a record of Rs 4,557 crore PBT and PAT of Rs 3,115 crore. The authority has declared a dividend of Rs 934 crore payable to the Government of India. An interim dividend of Rs 560 crore was paid on February 22.



Meanwhile, the net worth of the organisation as on March 31, 2017 was Rs 15,029 crore as compared to last year’s R13,038 crore and capital employed on March 31 was Rs 11,282 crore as against previous year’s Rs 10,540 crore.

