AAP, Niti Aayog member flay 'imperfect GST'

BJP activists at a rally to support the new Goods and Services Tax regime in Mumbai yesterday. Pic/AFP
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi yesterday dubbed the GST implementation as a "tamasha" (gimmick) and said the tax reform measure was being rushed through in a "half-baked" manner as a "self-promotional spectacle".
Gandhi, who is currently abroad on a holiday, hit out at the government, accusing it of being "insensitive".
He said the government was rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) without planning, foresight and institutional readiness, as it did during demonetisation.
"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha (sic)," he said on Twitter.
The Congress leader said India deserved a GST roll-out that did not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses and traders through tremendous pain and anxiety.
"Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning...But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent & insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness #GSTTamasha (sic)," he said in a series of tweets.
AAP also criticises
The Aam Aadmi Party termed the GST a 'good idea' with bad implementation, saying the high tax levies under the new regime will encourage tax evasion, increasing the size of grey market. "You can't marry dates, you have to marry better implementation," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said adding that "GST is a good idea with bad implementation".
Niti Aayog member says
Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy said any suggestion that the GST will boost GDP growth by 1-1.5 per cent is "utter rubbish", terming it as an "imperfect GST" following changes from the originally proposed "ideal" structure.
"For an imperfect GST, I have no idea what is the figure. It might be even more, it might be less, but this particular figure (1.5 per cent) was for ideal GST," he said. "That figure was based on the model that the NCAER did in the course of the 13th Finance Commission report for an ideal GST. We are nowhere near that ideal GST, this is just the beginning of a process," Debroy said.
Opposition to GST
Madhya Pradesh
Commercial establishments in major cities in Madhya Pradesh remained closed yesterday as part of a bandh called to protest "anomalies and complexities" in the GST.
Jammu and Kashmir
The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) called for general strike in the valley today against the proposed implementation of GST. "We are against this new law in which they talk about one India, one tax. We will not allow the implementation of this new law, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. We will not allow the erosion of our special status. We are giving a call for Kashmir bandh tomorrow," KTMF president Muhammad Yasin Khan said yesterday.
West Bengal
A trade bandh call by the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM) against the GST roll out has evoked a mixed reaction in West Bengal. The impact was visible in shops of Burrabazar, Asia's biggest wholesale market, and Kolkata's prominent retail hub New Market, as they kept their shutters down.
How GST will affect goods
5%
Tea, edible oils, sugar, textiles, baby formula
12%
Butter, ghee, almonds, fruit juice, mobiles and umbrellas
18%
Hair oil, toothpaste, jam, soap, ice cream, printers
28%
Chewing gum, chocolates, custard powder, chocolate waffles
Unpacked food grains, gur, milk, eggs and salt won't attract any tax under GST. Petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel, and alcohol have been kept out of GST as of now.
AAP, Niti Aayog member slam GST
