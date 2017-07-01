AAP, Niti Aayog member flay 'imperfect GST'

BJP activists at a rally to support the new Goods and Services Tax regime in Mumbai yesterday. Pic/AFP

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi yesterday dubbed the GST implementation as a "tamasha" (gimmick) and said the tax reform measure was being rushed through in a "half-baked" manner as a "self-promotional spectacle".

Gandhi, who is currently abroad on a holiday, hit out at the government, accusing it of being "insensitive".

He said the government was rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) without planning, foresight and institutional readiness, as it did during demonetisation.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha (sic)," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said India deserved a GST roll-out that did not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses and traders through tremendous pain and anxiety.

"Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning...But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent & insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness #GSTTamasha (sic)," he said in a series of tweets.

AAP also criticises

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the GST a 'good idea' with bad implementation, saying the high tax levies under the new regime will encourage tax evasion, increasing the size of grey market. "You can't marry dates, you have to marry better implementation," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said adding that "GST is a good idea with bad implementation".

Niti Aayog member says

Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy said any suggestion that the GST will boost GDP growth by 1-1.5 per cent is "utter rubbish", terming it as an "imperfect GST" following changes from the originally proposed "ideal" structure.

"For an imperfect GST, I have no idea what is the figure. It might be even more, it might be less, but this particular figure (1.5 per cent) was for ideal GST," he said. "That figure was based on the model that the NCAER did in the course of the 13th Finance Commission report for an ideal GST. We are nowhere near that ideal GST, this is just the beginning of a process," Debroy said.