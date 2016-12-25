AAP launches project 'Captain Da Dhokha'

Chandigarh: AAP, which is eyeing to capture power in 2017 polls, has launched a campaign, Captain Da Dhok­ha, to "expose the lies" of state Congress chief Captain Amarin­der Singh who was in power during 2002-2007.

AAP's Dakha candidate HS Phoolka alleged Amarinder was making false promises of giving jobs to youth.

He alleged that Amarinder, after becoming chief minister in 2002, had "put a ban" on recruitments. "Singh took charge in March of that year, and in a Cabinet meeting the next month, he banned recruitments in the state," Phoolka claimed.