AAP protests on demonetisation anniversary

Maharashtra unit of the AAP today held protests in different parts of the city on the first anniversary of demonetisation. The party said the note ban has caused "gigantic economic ramifications". The party also ran a hashtag #IndiaAgainstDemonitisation.



"India is still reeling under the enormous pressure of the draconian, arbitrary and unjust diktat called demonetisation which was the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today a year later we see the gigantic economic ramifications that the decision caused. Consequences of which would also be felt in upcoming years," said Ashutosh Sengar, co-incharge of Maharashtra AAP.

Workers and leaders of Samajwadi Party also gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to register their protest, where they raised slogans against the Modi government. The leaders said the demonetisation decision has caused "hardships and anguish" to the common people of the country.

Maharashtra Youth Congress vice president Suraj Singh Thakur also led a protest march and burnt the effigy of Modi."Modi who boasts himself as the champion of the common man has given such a shock to the people that they will never forget. How can country forget those people who died in queues to exchange their money post demonetisation," he asked.