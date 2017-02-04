AAP's donation records incorrect: I-T dept to EC



Arvind Kejriwal alleged that it was a 'dirty trick' by the PM



New Delhi: The Income Tax department has claimed to have found that the audit reports prepared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for donations amounting to about Rs 27 crore have discrepancies and are incorrect.

In a report submitted to the Election Commission, the department, which has been investigating the donations list of the party for the past over a year, said that the records of donations made to the AAP during 2013-14 and 2014-15 had "factual discrepancies" and did not match with the actual funds received by it from various donors.

Officials said the alleged discrepancies in the donation records are of about R27 crore and have added that the Treasurer of the party has acknowledged "certain errors" in these records in their communication with the taxman.

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in response, "Modiji's dirty tricks. Losing badly in Goa n Punjab, he tries to de-register the winning party 24 hrs before elections. Shameless dictator."

Rs 27cr

The amount of donations that has discrepancies