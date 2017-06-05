AAP to launch programme for farmers from June 10



Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP on Sunday said that they will launch a programme to fight for farmers all over the country from June 10. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh made the announcement after the party's National Executive Meet held at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener.

"Just like the government has written off loans of corporates, they should write off loans of farmers," he said. On the allegations of corruption made by sacked minister Kapil Mishra, Singh quipped that they had compared it to Kapil Sharma's comedy show.

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa convener Elvis Gomes said: "We discussed about states and did a review, but didn't discuss about any controversies." About allegations made by Mishra, party leader Kumar Vishwas said that people make allegations about anyone who is in politics but said that he's away from all the allegations.