Aarey chopper crash: Victim Vrinda Modi may lose hands





Vrinda Modi, 34, one of the victims injured in the Aarey chopper crash on Sunday, may lose her hands due to the severe burn injuries she has sustained. Doctors from the National Burn Center (NBC) told this while speaking to Hindustan Times. Vrinda’s husband Ritesh, who had taken the joyride along with her as part of their wedding anniversary celebrations, lost his battle to life at Seven Hills hospital on Wednesday.

According to the report in HT, Vrinda underwent a six-hour operation, and doctors said that her chances of recovery are good. Vrinda sustained 50% burn injuries on the upper body of the body like neck, chest and face in the chopper accident.

“The moment she was shifted to our hospital, we immediately assessed that a surgery was a must to avoid infections and septicemia. In such cases, a septic condition can cost lives. The surgery lasted six hours and we removed the dead skin, replaced it with her own and some from our skin bank,” said Dr Sunil Keswani from the hospital told Hindustan Times.

The doctor however told the paper that they might not be able to save her upper limbs as the burns are very bad. “They brought her here at the right time, just that the hands are deeply wounded. Secondly, her body has shown no sign of septic, which is good news because in case that happened, it would become a challenge for both the patient and doctors,” Dr Keswani.

Meanwhile, Vrinda’s relatives are yet to inform her about her husband’s death, as she is herself under stress.