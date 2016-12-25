Aarey chopper crash survivor dies



Locals pull out Vrinda Modi from helicopter crash at Aarey

After thirteen days of the Aarey chopper crash (December 11), Vrinda Modi, 34, one of the victims, succumbed to her injuries at the privately-run National Burns Center in Airoli. Her infection became severe in the last two days and despite being on antibiotics, she couldn't pull through. She died due to septicaemia — an infection of the blood.

Taking to mid-day, Dr Sunil Keshwani, director of NBC, said, "She had sustained 50 per cent burns and was kept in isolation. She was given the best treatment but in the past two days, the infection spread across her body. We had removed all the dead skin and replaced it with new skin. But she succumbed to the infection on Saturday morning. I saw her in the morning at around 7.30am but around 10 am, she passed away," he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem as per the medical guidelines.

Borivali-based Ritesh Modi (36) had planned the joyride as a surprise for his wife Vrinda (34) on their sixth wedding anniversary. But when the chopper, Aman Aviation of Robinson R44 Astro crashed at Aarey, pilot Captain Praful Kumar Mishra died on the spot and after two days, on December 13, Ritesh succumbed to his injuries.