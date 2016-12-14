Aarey crash: Chopper engine to be sent to Delhi to pinpoint crash cause

Workers take two hours to shift helicopter remains from spot to truck, and another couple of hours to ferry it to Pawan Hans



It took 13 men seven from Aman Aviation and six from the transportation team — to transport the helicopter parts. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The remains of the helicopter that crashed in Aarey Colony during a joyride have finally been lifted from the spot at Filterpada and sent for further investigation to Juhu’s ‘Pawan Hans Ltd, Juhu Aerodrome’. The engine is crucial evidence for the investigations to be carried out in Delhi by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Multiple investigations

“The engine could tell us what exactly went wrong on that flight. We have been asked to transport the remains to Pawan Hans and send the engine to Delhi. Now, the aviation company and the insurance agency will decide what happens to the scrap,” said Ashfak Thevar from Abacus India Enterprises, the transport company.

After the DGCA investigated and collected samples from the spot on Monday, Oriental Insurance yesterday also inspected the area to make its own report. The company surveyor arrived at the spot around noon and the investigation went on for about 35 minutes, where parts of the helicopter, the blades, the engine and the location were carefully examined.

“It is impossible to tell what really caused the crash by looking at the site at the moment. But we have made our observations, and tomorrow, a report regarding the same will be handed out to Oriental Bank. But I can’t comment on the insurance cover,” said Kapil Mohan, surveyor.

Ferrying remains

After the inspection, what followed was the two-hour process of shifting the remains from the site to a mini truck. As there is a water line surrounding the ground, it became difficult to bring the truck to the site, which arrived at 2 pm. Locals spent about an hour getting stones from the other end of the ground to stabilise the slushy spot.

Heavy duty

Seven men from Aman Aviation’s team and six from the transportation team helped to get the scrap on the truck. “The engine weighs around 400 kg and has to be handled with the utmost care,” said Thevar, who was handling the transportation.

The transportation took around two hours (4 pm), and after that the area was cleared out.

With the spot investigation by the DGCA in Mumbai now over, Aman Aviation is going to start its internal investigation.

A technician with the company, Devendra Singh, said, “Once DGCA’s investigation is done, we will start our own. Whose fault it was, what could be the flaws from our end, and what to do in order to make sure this doesn’t happen again, among other things, would be discussed within the organisation.

Essentially, we should resume business in another three days.”