The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in the murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar, four years ago, Aarushi's murder were convicted for the killing. Aarushi's parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of their daughter and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013.



Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. File pic

A high court bench comprising Justice B.K. Narayana and Justice A.K. Mishra reserved its verdict in September in the appeal filed by Aarushi's parents, who were sentenced to life in jail by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad.

'On November 26, 2013, the CBI announced life imprisonment to the Talwar couple. Tomorrow, the appeal filed by them will be heard and I believe they will get justice,' Sunil Maurya, writer of book 'Ek thi Aarushi' told ANI. On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered inside her bedroom in the flat in Jal Vayu Vihar ' her throat slit with surgical precision.

It was initially suspected that Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat. The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an 'objectionable' position.

The accusations enraged the Talwars and friends, who accused the police of framing the dentist couple in order to cover up a botched investigation. After widespread outrage, the case was transferred from the Uttar Pradesh Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that exonerated the parents and suspected the Talwars' assistant Krishna along with two domestic servants, Rajkumar Sharma and Vijay Mandal.

In 2009, the CBI handed over the investigation to a new team, which recommended closing the case due to critical gaps in investigation. Based on circumstantial evidence, it named Rajesh as the sole suspect, but refused to charge him due to lack of evidence.

Rajesh was first arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on May 23, 2008 after which he was lodged at Dasna Jail and let off on July 11, 2008. Later in 2012, his wife Nupur surrendered before a Ghaziabad court before trial and was also sent to Dasna Jail.