The Allahabad High Court judgement drew reactions from a cross-section of twitter users- politicians, actors, commoners. "Don't know who killed #Arushi & will probably never know but what I do know is the police made a total dogs breakfast of the investigation," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi welcomed the verdict that went in favour of the teenage girl's parents, as the court said neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

"ACQUITTED!!! Rajesh and Nupur Talwar not guilty of #Aarushi's murder. Finally, justice prevails, nightmare ends. #AarushiVerdict," he tweeted.

The judgment also left some twitter users with the question-- 'Who killed Aarushi?' Some of them wondered if the case will ever be untangled? "They lost their daughter. Spent a decade like criminals. We still don't know who murdered Aarushi and Hemraj. Where's the justice?" asked a user with the twitter handle @Kritika- Kamra.

@AnkitTiwari009 wrote: "Bt then d question arises, who killked Aarushi? In 2013 I was den a kind of kid, bt now a father of 3 yrs old, feeling pain (sic)."

The High Court acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.

Also view - Aarushi Talwar murder case verdict: Timeline of events



