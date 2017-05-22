Abducted 11-year-old boy from Rajasthan rescued from Bandra

Representational Pic

The crime branch rescued an 11-year-old boy from Rajasthan, who had been abducted from outside his school last week, from Bandra early this morning.

The child, a Std VII student of Fatehpur town in Rajasthan, had gone missing after school last week, following which his parents registered a complaint with the police. The police filed a case of abduction (as is the case with any missing child complaint). Two days later, the boy's father, a jewellery dealer, got a call demanding a ransom of Rs 70 lakh.

The Rajasthan police traced the call to Mumbai, and then sought the Mumbai Police's help in locating the child. Unit 9 of Mumbai crime branch formed a team and launched search operations for the boy.

The police lucked out after receiving a tip-off of a commotion involving an unidentified boy in a house in Bazaar Road in Bandra West. "We found that the call had been made from the same area and raided the house this morning," said a crime branch official. "We arrested Sajid Baig (35) and rescued the boy."

Baig used to visit Fatehpur on business, and that's when he learnt of the financial status of the boy's father.