Fresh off a decisive election victory, Japan's leader pledged yesterday to tackle what he called Japan's two national crises: the military threat from North Korea and an aging and shrinking population. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and ally Komeito scored a landslide victory at the polls.



Shinzo Abe. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is committed to protect the Japanese people's prosperity and peace from any contingency. "I will pursue decisive and strong diplomacy to tackle North Korea's missile, nuclear and abduction issues and put further pressure to get it to change its policy," he said.

Abe also said the snap election result showed "strong support" and thanked the people. He promised a comprehensive package by the end of the year to deal with Japan's demographic challenges, including investments in education, productivity improvements and pension system reform.