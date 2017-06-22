Absconding man arrested from Mumbai in Uzbek woman's rape case



Representation pic

A man absconding for around two and half months after raping an Uzbek woman here has been arrested from Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. Sonu, 34, of Pitampura area, raped the 26-year-old woman at a flat in Chhattarpur area of south Delhi on March 31 and was absconding since then.

"The accused was arrested from Matunga area of Mumbai on June 16," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal. Police said he was arrested with the help of technical surveillance and is presently in judicial custody.