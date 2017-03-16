Absconding rape accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati held



Gayatri Prajapati after his arrest Pic/PTI

Lucknow: After being on the run for nearly a month, rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati was yesterday arrested from the city by Lucknow Police. Six others accused in the case have already been nabbed.

The 49-year-old SP leader was produced before a POCSO court which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, the SSP said. Prajapati said he was prepared for a NARCO test to bring out the truth. He also demanded a NARCO test on the minor survivor.