Absconding rape accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati held

Gayatri Prajapati after his arrest Pic/PTI
Lucknow: After being on the run for nearly a month, rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati was yesterday arrested from the city by Lucknow Police. Six others accused in the case have already been nabbed.
The 49-year-old SP leader was produced before a POCSO court which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, the SSP said. Prajapati said he was prepared for a NARCO test to bring out the truth. He also demanded a NARCO test on the minor survivor.
