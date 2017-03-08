Abuse of power! 'Bully' Mumbai cop in dock for slapping eatery owner

Rajesh Singh, who runs a fast food outlet in south Mumbai, had called assistant police inspector Sambhaji Biranje to intervene in family argument, but was attacked by the cop instead



CCTV footage shows assistant police inspector Sambhaji Biranje slapping Rajesh Singh

What happens when a cop, whom you had called to help intervene in a fight, decides to attack you instead? A 41-year-old man, who was victim to a similar situation, is still trying to wrap his head around the incident.

Rajesh Singh, a resident of Altamount Road, has complained about a Gamdevi police officer, who slapped him while trying to intervene in a family argument. The incident dates back to February 11, when Singh had called the Mumbai police control room to seek their help in a family argument that had turned ugly.

Singh, who runs a fast food outlet in the same area, has been involved in a property dispute with his younger brother Ghanshyam and other siblings. On the day of the incident, Ghanshyam, his sister, wife and 10 others entered Singh's eatery, and begun an argument with him. In the midst of the heated discussion, a person from Ghanshyam's party allegedly hit Singh with a cycle chain and later with a chair.

“They had beaten me up badly. I told my staff to call the police to help. It took 20 minutes for the cops to reach the spot,” said Singh.

“Even after reaching the spot late, the police didn't intervene. When I called them inside, they started questioning me. While I was explaining the situation, assistant police inspector Sambhaji Biranje slapped me and asked me to shut up. I was totally stunned,” Singh added. The CCTV camera installed inside the shop captured the incident.



Complainant Rajesh Singh. Pic /Milind Karekar

Later, on Singh's behest, cops registered a complaint against Ghanshyam, his wife and seven others. Ghanshyam filed a counter-complaint in the matter.

While Singh decided against registering a complaint against the erring Biranje, he told senior officers that he suspects that the cop is on Ghanshyam's payroll.

When contacted, Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan, DCP (Zone-2), said that he was aware of the incident. “I have been told that one cop slapped the complainant. We are looking into the matter and if the officer is found guilty, action will be taken against him.”