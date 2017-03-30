Abused, disowned Pune youth hacks dad, stepmum, sister to death

The 21-year-old committed the murders with the help of a friend; buried all bodies on the family farm; both have been arrested by the Chakan police

Policemen remove the bodies buried on the family farm

Pune: The second marriage of his father, who had abused him as a child, and later being left out from the property share made a 21-year-old kill him, his stepmother as well as his own sister. The youth allegedly committed the murders with the help of his friend, and buried the bodies on the family’s farm in Khed.

The crime came to light on Tuesday morning, after a resident of Khed in Kukardi village, 100 km from Pune, saw stray dogs eating flesh from a pit with a hand poking out from underneath. He then called up the Chakan police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

The Chakan police on Wednesday arrested Deepak Gogawale, a resident of Mhalungi village in Khed, and his accomplice Aakash Bhokare (19) for murder (302), criminal conspiracy (120B), tampering with evidence, and an act done with common intention (34) under the Indian Penal Code. Deepak, with Bhokare’s help, allegedly killed his father Rohidas (45), stepmother Manda (42) and sister Anikita (12).

Senior inspector of Chakan police station Santosh Girigosawai said, "On Tuesday, around 8 am, after the local approached us, we alerted the tehsildar and started digging on the farm. We found three decomposed bodies, below which was a huge amount of salt; the bloodied body parts had been covered with cow dung. It appears the three were killed on Saturday night; they were hit on their heads with a sickle."

"Considering the incident took place on a family farm, we suspected an internal dispute to be the reason and the accused someone well versed with the area. Accordingly, we started investigating," he added.

Sub-inspector Mahesh Munde said, “We detained a few family members, including Deepak. Newly married, he had been disowned by his father. And, as a child, he, his younger brother, Shubhma, alias Gotya (19), and their mother used to be brutally beaten up.”