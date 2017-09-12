ACB files 3K-pg charge sheet in Kondane Dam irrigation scam



Sunil Tatkare

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a 3,000-page charge sheet in the multi-crore irrigation Kondane Dam irrigation scam. Five irrigation department officials and the owner of a construction firm have been charge-sheeted. ACB has kept scope for further investigation in the case open and has not given a clean chit to ex-irrigation minister Sunil Tatkare.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Thane Wing of the ACB charge-sheeted then-executive director DP Shirke, chief engineer BB Patil, superintending engineer RD Shinde, chief engineer PB Sonawane, executive engineer AP Kalukhe, executive engineer RC Rithe, and Nisar Fateh Mohammad Khatri, partner FA Enterprises, for illegal awarding of tender to benefit the contractor.

More than three years ago, the government had ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in construction of the dam on Ulhas river at Karjat.