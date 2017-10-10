A techie of global software major Accenture was found murdered in the city's south-east suburb under mysterious circumstances, said police on Monday. "The victim, Pranoy Mishra, 28, was found stabbed earlier in the day at Madiwala. Someone who saw him bleed took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) M.B. Borolingaiah told IANS.



Representation pic

Mishra, who hails from Odisha, had been working in the Indian arm of the American IT major and living single in the city's upscale area. "A murder case has been registered and investigation is on to find the motive behind the attack, as Mishra's cell phone and other belongings were found in shirt and pant pockets," said Borolingaiah.

Although the probe team also visited Mishra's office for more information on him from its management and his colleagues, the company did not issue any statement on the loss of its employee. "As the murder took place in the wee hours after the weekend and away from Mishra's office, the company is not being investigated," said the DCP.

The probe team is scrutinising Mishra's mobile call record and retracing his movements to know who was with him during the weekend, as the spot where his body was found is one km away from the rented house he was staying in.