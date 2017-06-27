Accused fined Rs 10,000 for their lawyers' absence in 10 crore fraud case

Representational picture
While hearing a Rs 10-crore bank fraud case, a special CBI court asked three accused to pay Rs 10,000 as fine, as their lawyers were not present to cross-examine the witness, who had come from Delhi to record his statement.
The trio has to pay Rs 5,000 to the witness, TC Gopala, a Bank of India employee, and the remaining amount to the District Legal Cell Authority.
