E-paper

Accused fined Rs 10,000 for their lawyers' absence in 10 crore fraud case

By Sailee Dhayalkar | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Representational picture

While hearing a Rs 10-crore bank fraud case, a special CBI court asked three accused to pay Rs 10,000 as fine, as their lawyers were not present to cross-examine the witness, who had come from Delhi to record his statement.

The trio has to pay Rs 5,000 to the witness, TC Gopala, a Bank of India employee, and the remaining amount to the District Legal Cell Authority.

Trending Videos

Watch video: Leopard attacks stray dog for breakfast in Mumbai

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply