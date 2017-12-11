Accused in Zaira Wasim molestation sent to police custody till December 13

A court in Mumbai, on Monday, sent to police custody till December 13, Vikas Sachdeva, who has been accused 'Dangal' film's National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim of molesting her on a flight.

A court in Mumbai, on Monday, sent to police custody till December 13, Vikas Sachdeva, who has been accused by "Dangal" film's National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim of molesting her on a flight. A handcuffed Sachdeva was taken to the Dindoshi Sessions Court in Goregaon east this afternoon and has been charged under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other charges.

Sachdeva, 39, was arrested late on Sunday night after the molestation incident involving the minor actress enraged the nation, evoking intense reactions from politicians, women organisations and activists. Meanwhile, his wife, Divya on Monday issued a statement in which she sought to defend her husband as innocent and that he had no intention to molest. She told media persons that there was a death in the family for which he had gone and had not slept for 24 hours.

Divya claimed that he even told the Vistara Airlines crew not to disturb him as he wanted to sleep, and he had kept his foot on the arm rest, but without the intention to harass Zaira. Zaira highlighted her ordeal on a New Delhi-Mumbai late on Saturday when the accused seated behind her moved his foot up and down her neck and back. She narrated and broke down in a self-shot video which went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from all over India yesterday. She also seemed to suggest that the entire complaint was a publicity stunt by the young actress.

"I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled... and this is not done... this is not how you should be treated or made to feel. This is terrible. "This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing," she said, looking visibly disturbed.

Later, the Vistara Airlines ordered an enquiry and apologized, while the Sahar Police Station in Mumbai lodged a case and later arrested Sachdeva. The Maharashtra State Women's Commission, Shiv Sena, Bhumata Ranragini Brigade and other agencies condemned the incident, demanded a probe and action against the accused.