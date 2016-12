Former Air Chief Marshal S. P. Tyagi. File pic/PTI

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted bail to former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, accused of receiving kickbacks in AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special judge Arvind Kumar allowed Tyagi's bail application and asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and surety of like amount.