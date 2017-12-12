ACP Narayanlal Rawal jailed for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

On Monday, the Special Anti Corruption Bureau court convicted Narayanlal Rawal, assistant commissioner of police, Income Tax, and sentenced him to four years of imprisonment under corruption charges

On Monday, the Special Anti Corruption Bureau court convicted Narayanlal Rawal, assistant commissioner of police, Income Tax, and sentenced him to four years of imprisonment under corruption charges. On March 29, 2014, Rawal, a resident of Sion, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of R1 lakh from a complainant Pravin Agarwal. He was arrested the same day. According to the police, Rawal was taking the bribe to pass a report in favour of Hallmark Engineer, following an assessment of the company’s IT returns for the year 2011-12.



Pic for representationa

4

Total number of years for which he has been jailed

