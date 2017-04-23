ACP who had fled from Sessions Court, nabbed in Mumbai

ACP Shivaji Naravane who escaped from the Sessions court was on Saturday nabbed by Nehru Nagar police.

Naravane and his wife Nanda were arrested on charges of killing his stepson Rohan Zodage (26), who was found with his throat slit at his Tilak Nagar residence on October 24, 2013. Rohan was Nanda’s son from a previous marriage.

On March 23, Naravane was presented at the Sessions court. When his bail application was rejected, he said he wanted to go to the post office on the ground floor, where he disappeared. Tilak Nagar cops got a tip that Naravane had planned to visit relatives in Ghatkopar and they laid a trap and nabbed him when he arrived.

On Saturday, Colaba police arrested him and produced him before the court, and he was sent to police custody.