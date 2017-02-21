Action stations at NSCI polls

The National Sports Club of India's (NSCI) current managing committee, called the 'Action Team,' retained its hold of the Haji Ali club winning by a landslide in the elections held on Sunday, February 19. The Action Team won in a ratio of 65 to 35 per cent. The vanquished was the United Front. The Action Team was led by NSCI president J Shah.

Rakesh Malhotra, secretary NSCI, had claimed that the Action Team would win by a landslide and that was the way it turned out. While the victory is to relish and cherish, expect the unexpected, or when it is the NSCI, the expected at the club's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at the club's premises today evening.

There are going to be some uncomfortable questions lined up, especially with reference to the NSCI's Dome structure, and committee members will have to brace for special scrutiny with reference to the club's balance sheet.

The club's AGM comes months after most clubs in Mumbai have wrapped up their AGMs by September itself, and if the NSCI tradition is anything to go by, then expect fireworks in February.