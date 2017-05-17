Activist files complaint against TMC chief for assaulting auto drivers

Thane civic chief seen slapping an auto rickshaw driver

Following last week's incident where Thane Municipal Corporation chief Sanjeev Jaiswal was allegedly seen assaulting an autorickshaw driver and a youngster, who had parked his vehicle on the road, a city activist has approached the police demanding that a case be registered against the civic commissioner for taking law in his hand.

A viral video on WhatsApp showed commissioner Jaiswal himself thrashing the driver, right in front of the police. Jaiswal's private bodyguards were also seen assaulting the driver. In another video, the TMC chief was seen grabbing the collar and neck of a youngster who refused to remove his personal vehicle from the no parking zone despite the commissioner's request.

Demanding action against the TMC chief, Thane-based activist Nilesh Ambekar said, "In his tenure the Jaiswal has done really good work. But, what shocked me was the fact an IAS official was taking the law in his hands and assaulting people. This is not acceptable. Since the Nagar police station in Thane refused to file a complaint against him, I approached the CP's office and gave him a written complaint."

The TMC's chief's outburst came just a day after deputy commissioner Sandeep Malvi was assaulted by a group of hawkers when he tried to take action against them. Jaiswal then visited the Gavdevi area, Station Road, Jambhuli Naka, and Talavpali and Shivaji Path and took action against both illegal hawkers and rickshaw drivers, who had parked their rickshaws illegally.