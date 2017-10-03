Kochi: Arrested Malayalam actor Dileep on Tuesday got bail from the Kerala High Court in Kochi in the actress abduction case.
Dileep
This was his fifth plea for bail, and the third before the High Court.
He was arrested on July 10 as part of the conspiracy behind the abduction of the actress in February this year.
