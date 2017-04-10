Actor's son under cop scanner for supplying drugs worth Rs 70L to Mumbai friends

The 25-year-old son of a Juhu-based actor has come under the scrutiny of the police for allegedly supplying his friends in Mumbai with the psychedelic drug LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) from the United States.

According to a report by The Times of India, the drug is being smuggled in the form of acid stamps, similar to postal stamps, which have to be placed under the tongue (pictured above) and are capable of providing a kick that lasts 12 hours after peaking in two or three hours.

Five including two college students have been arrested for possession of LSD worth Rs 70 on March 29. The police investigations revealed that the youth, who is currently studying in the US would supply the drugs to his Mumbai friends and the payment would be done in Bitcoins to the suspect's account.

Police sources say his family was deeply shocked when contacted and were unaware of his activities. One of his parents is apparently flying to America in order to convice him to return and face trial. Cops further stated that the LSD was being smuggled through courier services and it's difficult to detect it due to its colourless and odourless nature.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody after being booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities are also probing if there is a breach of anti-money laundering provisions, since e-currency is not authorised by the RBI.